West Virginia hospital dedicates expanded facilities

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital has dedicated its expanded facilities in a project that cost more than $28 million.

Roane General Hospital held a dedication ceremony Tuesday. The work includes about 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters) of new facilities and renovations to 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) of existing space.

“Prior to the expansion, we didn’t have the space or the vision for that,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Bentz said in a statement. “The vision came out of our goal of focusing on health and wellness, and it drove much of the redevelopment of the hospital.”

The top floor of new space includes 26 examination rooms, two waiting areas and eight nursing work stations. The bottom floor has facilities for physical therapy, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, classroom space and a cafe.

Renovations are ongoing to a pharmacy, infusion department and a walk-in clinic.

