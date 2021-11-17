Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball stomps SFU 86-33

Mountaineers found 54-point lead at one point
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball was not messing around in Tuesday’s season opener.

The Mountaineers held the Red Flash to zero points until halfway through the first half and lead by as many as 54 points.

Esmery Martinez led the team in scoring and rebounding for the night with 19 points and seven rebounds.

West Virginia is back on the court Friday at noon against Kennesaw State.

