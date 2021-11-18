Advertisement

All local Walmarts administering children’s COVID vaccine

All 13 local Walmart locations are administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to children ages 5-11.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All 13 local Walmart locations are administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to children ages 5-11.

An appointment is required, though.

Parents need to make sure their children qualify first.

Then, you can go to Walmart’s website here and pick your store, date, and time to get the vaccine.

