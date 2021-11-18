All local Walmarts administering children’s COVID vaccine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All 13 local Walmart locations are administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to children ages 5-11.

An appointment is required, though.

Parents need to make sure their children qualify first.

Then, you can go to Walmart’s website here and pick your store, date, and time to get the vaccine.

