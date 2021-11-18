Bridgeport’s Rohde signs with Salem University swimming

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Cheyanne Rohde will be right down Route 50 at Salem University for her next four years.

Rohde signed with the Tigers to compete with the swimming program, headed by Rick Johnson. Johnson coached Rohde during her career, beginning in fifth grade.

Rohde’s father is an assistant coach with the program and her brother graduated from Salem this past year.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.