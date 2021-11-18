Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Rohde signs with Salem University swimming

Joins longtime swim coach Rick Johnson
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Cheyanne Rohde will be right down Route 50 at Salem University for her next four years.

Rohde signed with the Tigers to compete with the swimming program, headed by Rick Johnson. Johnson coached Rohde during her career, beginning in fifth grade.

Rohde’s father is an assistant coach with the program and her brother graduated from Salem this past year.

