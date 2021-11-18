Former Taylor County teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Taylor County Schools teacher pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Randy McKinley, 57, of Harrison County, faces up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

McKinley was arrested in March of this year after police say they found approximately 105 videos of child pornography on McKinley’s Facebook account.

You can find our article regarding McKinley’s arrest here.

