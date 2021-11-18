Advertisement

Former Taylor County teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former Taylor County Schools teacher pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Taylor County Schools teacher pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Randy McKinley, 57, of Harrison County, faces up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

McKinley was arrested in March of this year after police say they found approximately 105 videos of child pornography on McKinley’s Facebook account.

