Gov. Justice emphasizes importance of COVID booster shot

Governor Jim Justice held his Coronavirus briefing on Wednesday and again emphasized the importance of COVID-19 booster shots.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice held his Coronavirus briefing on Wednesday and again emphasized the importance of COVID-19 booster shots.

Governor Justice said that 28 percent of those in the hospital are vaccinated, showing how crucial it is to get your booster.

A question was asked about eligibility for the booster shot and if people are waiting on FDA approval.

The governor once again highlighted the qualifications and gave his opinion on them.

“If you’ve got anything at all, you can get your booster shot,” Governor Justice said. “I would say that if you’re breathing, you can get your booster shot. I would highly encourage you to do so.”

Governor Justice went on to say he believes the FDA and CDC will change official booster eligibility soon.

