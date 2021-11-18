Hutchinson going where he knows he belongs: Bobcats baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Playing through injury is what Gene Hutchinson has come to know, and now it’s paid off.

Hutchinson signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College and will play baseball for the Bobcats.

In determining where he wanted to attend college, Hutchinson said WVWC and Buckhannon “feel like home.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.