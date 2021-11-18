Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, southerly winds, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, resulted in partly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s. This morning starts with highs in the mild low-60s, with mostly cloudy skies. In short, we expect a nice morning. By 11 AM, however, a cold front from out west pushes in, bringing rain showers that stick around through most of the day. Some of the heaviest rain comes during the early-afternoon. So if you’re traveling during that time, you’ll definitely want an umbrella and extra time on the roads, to account for slick spots and lower-than-normal visibility. We could see a few snow showers in the mountains in the evening, but we expect little accumulation. We also won’t see much rain, about 0.2 to 0.4 inches in most locations. Winds will be breezy, and temperatures will also drop into the 40s by the afternoon. The rain leaves at 7 PM. By nightfall, skies will be partly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-30s. In short, today will be a bit soggy, with cool temperatures. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system keeps skies mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a cool end to the workweek. After a chilly start to the weekend, we warm up into the low-50s on Saturday and Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. We stay dry up until Sunday night into Monday, when a low-pressure system brings rain to the lowlands, leading to a soggy night. Cooler temperatures behind the system result in snow showers on Monday. After that, expect much cooler temperatures through the first half of Thanksgiving week. In short, today brings rain and a gray afternoon, tomorrow will be a chilly but sunny end to the workweek, and the weekend will be mild.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning. By 11 AM, steady rain pushes into NCWV and sticks around until 7 PM, with a few snow showers in the mountains during the evening hours. Expect about 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain by the time it leaves, with only trace amounts of snow. This isn’t much precipitation, but it could lead to slick spots on some roads, so make sure you take it slow on the roads. Winds will be breezy, coming from the WSW at 10-20 mph and eventually coming from the west. Temperatures will be in the low-60s this morning, dipping into the 40s by the afternoon. Overall, expect a gray, rainy, chilly afternoon. High: 62.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, and we’ll be dry. Winds will be light, coming from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s to low-30s. Overall, expect a chilly, but otherwise calm, night. Low: 29.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, coming from the WNW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be well below-average, with highs in the low-40s. Overall, a chilly but otherwise nice afternoon. You’ll want to bundle up today. High: 42.

Saturday: It will be a gray but dry afternoon, with cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonable, in the low-50s. Overall, a cloudy but average afternoon. High: 53.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.