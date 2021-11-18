Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 18, 2021

Bye bye summer like weather, it was nice for a day.
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! What a 180-degree change in our weather compared to yesterday. Our sunny, mild Wednesday transitioned today into a chilly, wet and windy Thursday. A fairly strong cold front moved through our area, then by early evening pushed east of us leaving us chilly and breezy. Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy conditions in the lowlands, with the possibility of some light snow in the mountains. By morning, temperatures for our whole area will be below freezing, but by 11 am most of us should be back into the mid to upper 30′s. Friday night into Saturday will be another partly cloudy and chilly evening, but we’re expecting clouds to be on the increase for Saturday with a milder surge of temperatures into the mid 50′s As we end the weekend and start the new week we’ll see another strong storm move through the region starting Sunday evening with plenty of rain showers, then by Monday morning, enough colder air will have moved into the area to start changing the rain to snow in places. The rest of Monday will become a bit brighter, but much cooler with highs only into the mid 30′s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 28

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 42

Saturday: Cloudy: High 54

Sunday: Rainy: High 51

