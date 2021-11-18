Manchin, Capito announce broadband expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a broadband expansion with a West Virginia service provider on Thursday.

Prodigi will receive $8,583,001 over the next decade from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to expand broadband across West Virginia.

“Reliable, affordable broadband access is necessary to compete for jobs, complete homework, attract new business and attend healthcare appointments, but for many West Virginians that access is still not a reality,” said Senator Manchin. “Prodigi has received an $8.5 million subsidy for to provide service to thousands of locations in West Virginia. This is a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done to close the digital divide.”

Prodigi is expected to provide broadband service to 4,771 locations across the Mountain State.

“When I originally advocated for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, I was hopeful that funding would be allocated to internet providers that specifically focus on West Virginia,” said Senator Capito. “Prodigi is a perfect example of a West Virginia-based company, and I am encouraged to see them receive this crucial funding through the FCC’s RDOF program.”

