Mon. Co. man allegedly kidnapped 4 year old from home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a 4 year old in Morgantown.

Officers responded to a call on Tuesday about a missing child in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say the woman at the residence woke up to see her front door open and her 4 year old child missing from the home.

She said Michael Wills, Jr., 28, of Morgantown had allegedly sent her text messages and a photo claiming to have the child at his residence.

The criminal complaint says Wills and the woman had a previous relationship and that this is speculated to be an attempt to resume relations.

Officers reported that Wills did not have a legal right to enter the house and did not have any custodial rights to the child.

Deputies were able to make contact with Wills and say they took custody of and returned the child to the woman.

Wills has been charged with burglary and kidnapping and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

