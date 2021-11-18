Advertisement

Mon. Co. man allegedly kidnapped 4 year old from home

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a 4 year old in Morgantown.
Michael Wills
Michael Wills(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a 4 year old in Morgantown.

Officers responded to a call on Tuesday about a missing child in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say the woman at the residence woke up to see her front door open and her 4 year old child missing from the home.

She said Michael Wills, Jr., 28, of Morgantown had allegedly sent her text messages and a photo claiming to have the child at his residence.

The criminal complaint says Wills and the woman had a previous relationship and that this is speculated to be an attempt to resume relations.

Officers reported that Wills did not have a legal right to enter the house and did not have any custodial rights to the child.

Deputies were able to make contact with Wills and say they took custody of and returned the child to the woman.

Wills has been charged with burglary and kidnapping and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall crash
VIDEO: Serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. Justice emphasizes importance of COVID booster shot
Gov. Justice emphasizes importance of COVID booster shot
Gov. Justice emphasizes importance of COVID booster shot
Connie Newberry
Woman charged for threatening to stab Westover man
David Bandy
POLICE: Man arrested after stabbing Mon. Co. EMT