Mountain Line Transit upcoming schedule changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain Line Transit Authority has announced several changes to its schedule for the upcoming holiday break.

The Morgantown bus service announced that it will not be operating buses on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25.

Campus PM (Route 1) will not run starting Friday, November 19. Regular service will resume on Thursday, December 2.

West Run (Route 30) will change to a Monday-Friday schedule from 7:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. beginning Monday, November 22, meaning there will not be any evening or weekend service for this route. Regular service will resume on Monday, November 29.

West Run Late Night (Route 30 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.) will not run beginning Friday, November 19. Service will resume on Thursday, December 2.

Blue & Gold (Route 38) will run as usual with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

Beechurst Express (Route 39) will not run beginning Monday, November 22. Regular service for this route will resume on Monday, November 29.

The daily Grey Line service between Clarksburg and Pittsburgh will run as usual throughout the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.