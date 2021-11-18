New small businesses continue to open at record numbers despite the pandemic

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Many people are looking for a change outside the corporate world, as ‘working’ is continuing to have its definition rewritten in America after being in this pandemic for well over a year now.

Back in August 4.3 million people quit their job surpassing the 1.3 million layoffs also reported that same month.

Economists say people are craving a work-life balance, and for those like Lance Puccio, who was born and raised in Fairmont, leaving his job behind wasn’t such a hard thing to do because he was ready to start his own business.

“Me and my dad kind of talked about it and we started looking for ventures,” he said.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that over 4 million businesses were created in 2020, and Puccio was a part of that statistic. After doing payroll for roughly 500 employees for an oil and gas company, he went from writing checks to being in charge of his own.

“I was really interested in taking this leap and this venture to own my own business.”

Now he manages a signage and graphics company called FastSigns. He’s been doing so through the pandemic, which he said has it’s advantages and disadvantages, but he encourages anyone with a dream to go for it.

“Trust your gut. There’s never a bad time to empower yourself and better yourself,” Puccio said.

