No. 16 Gilmer County proving they are more than their ranking

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County is only getting started.

After upsetting No. 1 Cameron in the first round of the playoffs, the Titans are ready to keep proving what they can do each week, and that that they’re more than the “16″ next to their playoff rank.

This week’s challenge is Wheeling Central; the No. 8 Maroon Knights rolled over No. 9 Moorefield last week 35-7 and will pose a threat on offense.

The Titans have Avery Chapman, newly-minted all-time leading receiver in school history, as well as quarterback Ean Hamric to push their offense through.

No. 16 Gilmer County travels to No. 8 Wheeling Central on Sat., No. 20 at 1:30 p.m. The winner will move on to the state semifinals in Class A.

