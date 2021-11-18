Advertisement

Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Gilmer County’s Avery Chapman

Chapman now holds the school’s all-time receiving record
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County’s Avery Chapman broke the school’s all-time receiving yards record during the team’s upset over No. 1 Cameron.

Chapman’s 2,167 yards on the season bested the previous 2,158 yard record, and he doesn’t want to stop there.

Chapman has been excellent on the field this fall, racking up 900 yards (3rd in the state) on the season and 17 TDs (9th in the state).

The senior started to reach his potential a few years ago when he and second half the Chapman-Hamric duo, Ean Hamric, got serious in the weight room and on the football field.

Gilmer County is making a Cinderella run in the playoffs and look to continue it against No. 8 Wheeling Central Saturday.

