POLICE: Man arrested after stabbing Mon. Co. EMT

A Texas man was arrested Tuesday on malicious assault charges in Monongalia County.
David Bandy
David Bandy(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Texas man was arrested Tuesday on malicious assault charges in Monongalia County.

David Bandy, 30, of Jourdanton, Texas, was arrested Tuesday evening after he stabbed a Monongalia County EMT worker, according to a criminal complaint.

Bandy was being transported to Mon-General Hospital when he allegedly unbuckled his restraints and attacked an EMT.

Officers say the EMT had been stabbed three times in the torso and the hand.

The criminal complaint says Bandy was treated at Mon-General Hospital, and the EMT was transferred to WVU Hospital because of the extent of the injuries.

Bandy was also allegedly wanted on warrants from Pennsylvania.

