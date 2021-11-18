Runner sticking close to home, signs with Fairmont State golf
Joins former Husky teammate Michael Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - The academics were the most important decision for North Marion’s Dylan Runner then the golf fell into place.
Runner signed with Fairmont State to compete with the Fighting Falcons’ golf program for the next four years.
Runner will also study engineering and likes that Fairmont State is close to home.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.