Salvation Army, Next Level Chef hosting Thanksgiving Dinner at Hope Cafe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At Hope Cafe in Morgantown, Salvation Army and Next Level Chef will host a Thanksgiving dinner.

This is their first year back after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

The WVU men’s basketball team will be there to help serve food.

Officials say they are expecting at least 150 people to attend on November 24th.

Next Level Chef Matthew Hall and LT. Nicole Greenland of the Salvation Army say they are excited to be able to be a part of this upcoming event.

“I’m just excited to partner and collaborate with the Salvation Army this year for Thanksgiving,” Hall said. “I thought that my business could be a really great resource to do our part and to help anyone in need.”

“We will be serving to anyone who’s hungry,” Lt. Greenland. “It doesn’t have to be the homeless. If you are hungry, like I said, you can come, and you can have a wonderful, warm, delicious, and nutritious meal.”

A part from this event, the Salvation Army says they are always looking for volunteers.

