Advertisement

Salvation Army, Next Level Chef hosting Thanksgiving Dinner at Hope Cafe

At Hope Cafe in Morgantown, Salvation Army and Next Level Chef will host a Thanksgiving dinner.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At Hope Cafe in Morgantown, Salvation Army and Next Level Chef will host a Thanksgiving dinner.

This is their first year back after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

The WVU men’s basketball team will be there to help serve food.

Officials say they are expecting at least 150 people to attend on November 24th.

Next Level Chef Matthew Hall and LT. Nicole Greenland of the Salvation Army say they are excited to be able to be a part of this upcoming event.

“I’m just excited to partner and collaborate with the Salvation Army this year for Thanksgiving,” Hall said. “I thought that my business could be a really great resource to do our part and to help anyone in need.”

“We will be serving to anyone who’s hungry,” Lt. Greenland. “It doesn’t have to be the homeless. If you are hungry, like I said, you can come, and you can have a wonderful, warm, delicious, and nutritious meal.”

A part from this event, the Salvation Army says they are always looking for volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meadowbrook Mall crash
VIDEO: Serious crash near Meadowbrook Mall
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring
Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has...
Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years
Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

Latest News

FILE- (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Manchin, Capito announce broadband expansion
Progress was reported after Sen. Joe Manchin spent time at President Joe Biden's Delaware house...
Manchin introduces bipartisan outdoor recreation bill
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Walmart...
All local Walmarts administering children’s COVID vaccine
All local Walmarts administering children’s COVID vaccine
All local Walmarts administering children’s COVID vaccine