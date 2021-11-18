Students ages 5 to 11 get Pfizer vaccine in Mon County Schools

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Students ages 5 to 11 were able to receive the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday in Monongalia County Schools.

This comes after the emergency FDA approval late last month.

The district offered the vaccine as long as a parent or guardian signs a consent form.

Mother Katherine Huffman was one of the parents who decided to get her 5-year-old daughter Nora vaccinated against covid.

She says she was so glad that her daughter’s school was able to provide vaccines to their students.

“I’m one of those parents that want to her as safe as possible,” said Huffman.

Pfizer vaccines are being administered in all elementary schools in the county.

Huffman tells me Nora is a preschooler at Mountainview Elementary.

Huffman commends the Monongalia County Schools for offering the vaccines.

“I think that’s the best thing because you have to be able to keep kids safe,” said Huffman.

It’s not only for her child’s safety.

“But I also want to her to get a good education so when they were offering it to the school, I’m like ' okay, she’s getting it,” said Huffman.

The department of health and human resources reports that 62.6 percent of West Virginia’s population aged 5 and up have gotten at least one dose of the covid vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.