BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thomas Edward Tichner, of Sutton, left this world suddenly on November 15, 2021 to be with his Lord. He was 67. Tom was a caring husband, father, and friend. Tom was born in Webster Springs, West Virginia on September 21, 1954. A Methodist by faith, he attended Christ Church United Methodist in Sutton. He was also an active member of American Legion Post 33. Over the years, he regularly volunteered to help those in the community whether it be through the youth basketball programs, fundraisers for local organizations, or needs at the senior center. He was an animal lover and cared for several rescue pets. His puppies Bill Bob and Toby were constantly spoiled. He stayed active to fight heart disease that challenged his health. He enjoyed the outdoors as much as possible; he loved weightlifting and exercise. Self-reliant and a jack of all trades, there was no project Tom wouldn’t tackle and find a solution. As a neighbor and friend, he was always there when someone needed help and had a lot of compassion for those in hard times. His sense of humor and easy personality would bring a smile to anyone’s face.After graduating in 1972 from Webster Springs High School, Tom served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his service, Tom worked relentlessly to provide for his family. He worked for Alltel for several years, took on contracting work, and started his own business to support technology needs of families and businesses in Webster and surrounding counties in 1985. He faithfully served clients, operating Teletech for over 35 years. Tom also served as IT Director for Braxton County Courthouse/Annex and the 911 Center for 17 years. Most recently, he worked as a bond agent for Fred Perry Bonding.Tom was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, Gayford and Leona Tichner and brother Arthur Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife Edith of Sutton, mother Nellie Green of Webster Springs, daughter Elizabeth Tichner and grandson Isaac Clifford of Missoula, Montana, son Jeromy (Tara) Tichner and grandsons Miles and Arlen of Pleasant Valley, sisters Kathy (Allen) Boggs and Beverly Thomack, both of Webster Springs, brother Patrick Wolfe, brother-in-law Ed (Sarah) Snyder of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and sister in-law Jean Hurley of Arlington, Virginia.A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Christ Church United Methodist in Sutton, WV. Friends may join the family one hour prior to service time. Although not required, it would be appreciated if attendees wear masks and maintain social distancing as possible to lessen the spread of Covid-19 to vulnerable individuals. Friends may join the family one hour prior to service time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Donations be made to the Braxton County Animal Shelter/Quarantine Room, 10 Animal Shelter Lane, Sutton, WV 26601. They also accept donations through PayPal. You can go to PayPal.me/BCAnimalShelter, enter the amount you would like to donate and include ‘Memorial Donations for the Quarantine Room’ in the note.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Tom’s family.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.