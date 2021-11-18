UHC continues to expand as their census numbers rise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center planned to open its new addition by the end of May 2022.

UHC worked on a multi-story addition that created more space within their building.

Vice President for Support Services, Geoff Marshall, said the new wing was built because their census numbers increase yearly.

“We’ve been here now for 11 years. We have been growing every year since we moved to Bridgeport, and we are trying to meet the needs of our patients,” Marshall explained.

The space would make room for another MRI machine, two operating rooms, OB-GYN offices, and mechanical space.

Marshall added it would open up a floor for the hospital’s new partnership with West Virginia University nursing.

“The goal with this satellite nursing program is to let the folks learn here on site. Hopefully, some of them, if not all of them, will decide to come here to work after they graduate,” he said.

However, Marshall shared this might not be the only expansion in the hospital’s future.

He explained that they were running out of room even with the recent addition and would eventually need more space.

“We’ve actually started to discuss the options. The one that comes to mind quickly is to go up two more floors,” Marshall said.

This project was still in the early stages and would cost millions of dollars.

