Woman charged for threatening to stab Westover man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wetzel County woman was arrested on assault charges in Monongalia County.

Connie Newberry, 49, of Hundred, West Virginia, was arrested for threatening to stab a man at his Westover home, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says officers were dispatched to the residence after a man reported that Newberry had threatened him with a knife after he asked her to leave.

Officers say the man was waiting outside of the residence in the parking lot when they arrived on the scene.

Newberry allegedly held a knife to the man in an aggressive manner after he had repeatedly asked her to leave.

When officers knocked on the door, Newberry allegedly pulled back the curtain and looked at officers with something in her hand before closing the curtain.

The complaint says officers attempted to make contact with Newberry for nearly an hour before entering the residence and finding her in the bathroom.

Officers say Newberry was detained following a brief moment of non-compliance.

Newberry is charged with obstructing and unlawful assault, and she is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

