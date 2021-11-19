2 arrested in Harrison County on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested in Harrison County on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Teresa Cunningham, 63, of Grafton, and Jeremiah Thomas, 34, of Clarksburg, were arrested following a traffic stop on drug charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say Cunningham told them she was taking Thomas to an RV located within Marks Construction RV Park and that there were no controlled substances in the vehicles before lighting a cigarette.

The criminal complaint says West Virginia State Police Communications - Fairmont told officers both Cunningham and Thomas had a criminal controlled substance history.

Officers and a K-9 responded to the incident, and the K-9 allegedly displayed a trained response to the presence of controlled substances.

Officers say they proceeded to search the vehicle and found a small amount of a white, crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a small amount of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for Fentanyl, and a small, course powder that field tested positive for cocaine.

The criminal complaint says Cunningham and Thomas claimed responsibility for the backpacks that contained the drugs.

Cunningham and Thomas have been charged with unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl and conspiracy.

