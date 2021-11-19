Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Heart Healthy Hunting

Hunting season is upon us. But overexertion while in the woods can lead to heart trouble. The American Heart Association’s new preventative program called Heart Healthy Hunting looks to reduce the risk.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunting season is upon us. But overexertion while in the woods can lead to heart trouble. The American Heart Association’s new preventative program called Heart Healthy Hunting looks to reduce the risk. Watch the story above in this month’s edition of our ongoing series Bridging the Great Health Divide.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in deadly single-vehicle accident in Upshur County
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
A man has died after a suspected shooting in Elkins.
Man Charged with Murder after Shooting in Elkins

Latest News

Patients across the country are caught in the middle of a battle between pharmaceutical...
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Discount Drug War
Bridging the Great Health Divide
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Program helps grandparents raising grandchildren
Bridging the Great Health Divide
State of Decay: Rural areas in America are at a tooth loss
Bridging the Great Health Divide
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Program helps kids learn benefits of better nutrition