Bridging the Great Health Divide: Heart Healthy Hunting
Hunting season is upon us. But overexertion while in the woods can lead to heart trouble. The American Heart Association’s new preventative program called Heart Healthy Hunting looks to reduce the risk.
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
