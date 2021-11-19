Chatham baseball welcomes Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gavin Blair has wanted to play college baseball for quite a while, and now that dream has come true.

Blair signed with Chatham University in Pittsburgh to continue his baseball career at shortstop.

Having had a relationship with the Cougars’ new head coach Nic Rush for a good part of his life, Blair knew it was the right fit.

