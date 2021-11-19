Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Travis Sinclair, 35, was arrested on Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says officers and a K-9 did a free air sniff of the vehicle, and the K-9 gave a positive indication of the odor of drugs within the vehicle.

Officers say they conducted a search of the vehicle and a large amount of marijuana was located in multiple bags inside of a backpack in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers say they also found an edible item containing psilocybin mushrooms, multiple tablets identified as hydrocodone, a tablet identified as alprazolam, and two tablets presumed to be MDMA.

The criminal complaint says the amount of marijuana was approximately one pound.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.