Former police officer convicted of civil rights violation

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former police officer has been found guilty of violating the civil rights of a person under arrest in West Virginia by using excessive force.

Everett Maynard, 44, was convicted by a federal jury in Charleston, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Thursday. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time.

The person who was under arrest suffered a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close, the release said.

Maynard faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced March 17.

