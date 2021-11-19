Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces prize winners in vaccination sweepstakes

Gov. Justice announced the winners of over 100 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3″ vaccination sweepstakes.
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced the winners of over 100 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 3″ vaccination sweepstakes.

Mauren Fisher of Fairmont won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund.

All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time.

The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

The winning school for this week’s school grand prize, which includes a $50,000 check and a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog, will be announced during the week of Nov. 29.

Friday marks the first of four weeks of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.

Round 3 of the sweepstakes is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 29.

Additional giveaways will also be held during the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

