Health experts say a flu shot is needed this year after noticing less people getting it

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Concerns over the flu are rising as health experts are predicting cases to be much higher this year now that less masks are being worn and hand washing isn’t being done as excessively as during the beginning of the pandemic.

“We can no longer speak about the flu without parallels to covid-19,” Dr. Mark Povroznik, the chief quality officer at the United Hospital Center said.

Health experts are asking everyone not to put the flu shot on the back burner.

“Essentially everyone 6 months of age or older should get an influenza vaccine every season with rare exceptions,” Dr. Povroznik said.

Those exceptions don’t include the covid vaccine. The CDC says you need both vaccinations to protect yourself against the viruses, but those who should not get the flu shot include, children younger than six months, people with allergies to any ingredient in the dosage, and anyone who has had a previous severe reaction.

Otherwise, you have the green light to get your shot and Dr. Povroznik said you should get it as soon as you can.

“You should not wait for flu activity to be rising or to be high in your community to receive a flu vaccine,” he said. “As we’ve learned through the pandemic, the virus can be present and transmitting and not provide an early warning to get vaccinated.”

Doctors are saying the number of people that have gotten a flu shot this year is very low. They’re hoping to see the number increase sooner rather than later since mandates aren’t in place and people aren’t taking as much precaution compared to the start of the pandemic, which helped lower the spread.

