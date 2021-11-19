Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing about 0.2 inches of rain across NCWV yesterday, the cold front that produced the rain is out of our area. Thus, this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Tonight, the dry weather continues, but we will see upper-level clouds coming from the west, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, expect a cold, but nice end to the workweek. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so we won’t see as much sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the seasonable low-50s due to the southerly winds. Overall, Saturday will be an okay day as well. Sunday starts out dry and mild in the morning, but by the early-afternoon, a cold front starts pushing in from the west. This cold front brings rain showers during the afternoon and evening, leading to a slick commute at times. We won’t see much rain, about 0.4 to 0.5 inches at most, but still, you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Any leftover precipitation transitions to snow on Monday morning as temperatures drop below-freezing. We’ll see more on-again, off-again snow showers throughout Monday, due to leftover moisture and moisture from the Great Lakes, although don’t expect much. Thereafter, the first half of Thanksgiving week will be sunny, with highs between the upper-30s to mid-40s. In short, today will be chilly but sunny, Saturday and Sunday morning will be cloudy but seasonable, and the beginning of Thanksgiving week will be cold, with a chance of light snow showers.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-20 mph, which will make our highs (in the low-40s) feel much cooler. Overall, expect a chilly, but nice and sunny. High: 41.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, and we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the 20s. In short, expect a cold, but nice, night. Low: 24.

Saturday: It will be a gray afternoon, with cloudy skies. Winds will be light, generally coming from the south at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-50s, which is seasonable for late-November. Overall, expect a calm, cloudy afternoon. High: 54.

Sunday: We start out cloudy but dry, then we start seeing rain showers in the afternoon. By the evening expect a more steady rain in the area, that sticks around until Monday morning. While precipitation amounts are uncertain, we could see between 0.3 to 0.5 inches of rainfall in the area, which means slick spots on some roads. Barring that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a gray afternoon and evening. High: 51.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.