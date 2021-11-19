Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Yes, we made it through another week and it was quite the weather week with some really warm days, then a cold front moved through with rain and gusty winds last night. And today we woke up with some chilly temperatures and even lower wind chill temperatures this morning. The rest of today warmed up to near 40F with just a few clouds. Tonight we’ll stay fairly clear with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 20′s. Saturday is shaping up to be a warmer day with temperatures into the mid 50′s, but we’re expecting to see an increase in clouds throughout the day. Sunday stays cloudy with the next weather system beginning to bring rain showers into the area later in the evening. Showers could turn to snow overnight into Monday. Snow flurries will likely continue for the higher elevations throughout the day. As we look at the end of the week and the Thanksgiving holiday, expect to see mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday and Thursday with seasonable temperatures, then rain on Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold: Low 24

Saturday: Cloudy: High 54

Sunday: Cloudy with rain later in the day: High 53

Monday: Possible rain/snow mix early, then partly cloudy: High 38

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.