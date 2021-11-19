Advertisement

Man arrested on sexual assault and child pornography charges

A man has been arrested following sexual assault on a minor and threatening to kill him if he told his mother of the incident.
Eric Leggett
Eric Leggett(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been arrested following sexual assault on a minor and threatening to kill him if he told his mother of the incident.

Eric Leggett, 40, of Salem, West Virginia, picked up a 14-year-old boy and took him to a fishing location on Dog Run Rd. in Salem, according to a criminal complaint.

Leggett allegedly got into the back seat of the vehicle and locked the doors upon arriving at the fishing location and began touching the boy’s legs, making him uncomfortable.

Officers say the boy told them Leggett exposed himself before forcefully pulling his pants down and performing sexual acts on the minor.

The criminal complaint says the boy tried to get out of the vehicle but was unable because the doors were locked.

Leggett allegedly showed the minor a silver gun and told him he would end his life if he told his mother what happened.

Officers say they were reviewing phone dump information from Leggett’s phone on November 9 related to the sexual assault when they found a video clip containing child pornography.

Leggett has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

