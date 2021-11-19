Man Charged with Murder after Shooting in Elkins

Elkins, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has died after a suspected shooting in Elkins.

According to a Facebook post from Elkins City Hall officers responded to a residence on Whiteman Ave. around 11:40 P.M. on Thursday to find a man, Timothy Slayton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Following this police were able to track down a suspect, Heath Coberly, to his residence on South Kerens Ave.

Coberly was then taken into custody just past 1 A.M. and charged with Murder.

Slayton was taken to Davis Medical Center and died of his wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation and 5 News will update you as more information is made available.

