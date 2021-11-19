New WVU esports player wins national championship

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s first esports recruit won a national championship on Thursday.

Noah Johnson, a WVU economics major from Baltimore, won Thursday’s Level Next Madden National Championship.

“Noah winning the National Championship and also going undefeated is setting the precedent for what we’re building at WVU in Morgantown,” Josh Steger, director of WVU esports and varsity coach, said.

Johnson, last year’s runner-up in Collegiate Madden while at Maryland, advanced to the winner’s bracket as a Mountaineer Wednesday with a last-second field goal to beat Weber State, 17-14.

On Thursday, after taking down Oregon, 31-14, Johnson beat Weber State again in the championship game, 23-21, winning a prize of $25,000 by converting a 4th and 10 play to maintain possession of the ball and run out the clock for the win.

On Friday, Johnson will be switching gears and competing on the professional level in the Ultimate Thanksgiving Madden Championship Series as the No. 4 ranked Madden NFL 22 player in the world.

