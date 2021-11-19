No. 2 Doddridge County ready for another challenge against No. 7 James Monroe

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bulldogs eased past Midland Trail in the first round of the playoffs last week, and now they’re hoping to do it again against James Monroe.

For senior quarterback Jared Jones, “every game is a championship,” and they’re treating practice like games, too.

Doddridge County is ready to give its all in an effort to make it to the semifinals next week.

