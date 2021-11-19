Advertisement

No. 2 Doddridge County ready for another challenge against No. 7 James Monroe

Highest remaining seed in Class A bracket
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bulldogs eased past Midland Trail in the first round of the playoffs last week, and now they’re hoping to do it again against James Monroe.

For senior quarterback Jared Jones, “every game is a championship,” and they’re treating practice like games, too.

Doddridge County is ready to give its all in an effort to make it to the semifinals next week.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in deadly single-vehicle accident in Upshur County
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Connie Newberry
Woman charged for threatening to stab Westover man

Latest News

Ritchie County football
No. 4 Ritchie County looking to prove what they couldn’t last season
Gavin Blair
Chatham baseball welcomes Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair
Gene Hutchinson
Hutchinson going where he knows he belongs: Bobcats baseball
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Avery Chapman
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Gilmer County’s Avery Chapman