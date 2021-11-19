No. 4 Ritchie County looking to prove what they couldn’t last season

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year, the Rebels were cut short of achieving their goals, so this year it’s full steam ahead.

No. 4 Ritchie County hosts No. 5 Mount View, a team that will pose a considerable threat in getting to the semifinals.

For the Rebels seniors, it’s all about putting everything they have on the field during these games since any of them could be their last.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.