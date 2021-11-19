Advertisement

No. 4 Ritchie County looking to prove what they couldn’t last season

Rebels face No. 5 Mount View in state quarterfinals
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year, the Rebels were cut short of achieving their goals, so this year it’s full steam ahead.

No. 4 Ritchie County hosts No. 5 Mount View, a team that will pose a considerable threat in getting to the semifinals.

For the Rebels seniors, it’s all about putting everything they have on the field during these games since any of them could be their last.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Sheriff
West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
UPDATE: Victim ID’d in deadly single-vehicle accident in Upshur County
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Connie Newberry
Woman charged for threatening to stab Westover man

Latest News

Doddridge County football
No. 2 Doddridge County ready for another challenge against No. 7 James Monroe
Gavin Blair
Chatham baseball welcomes Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair
Gene Hutchinson
Hutchinson going where he knows he belongs: Bobcats baseball
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Avery Chapman
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Gilmer County’s Avery Chapman