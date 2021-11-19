Shoplifter arrested for heroin in White Hall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Spelter man has been charged after officers allegedly found heroin after a reported shoplifting incident.

Joshua Milburn, 34, of Spelter, was arrested after officers received a call from someone that witnessed Milburn take a black shirt and put it on without paying for it at the Walmart located in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says the witness stopped Milburn after he had passed the last checkout station and took him to an office until officers arrived.

Officers say they discovered a plastic baggie in Milburn’s left front pocket, which was determined to be heroin, and pills in Milburn’s wallet, which was determined to be Subutex.

Milburn took officers to the vehicle he allegedly drove to Walmart with a passenger.

Officers say they took a K-9 to the vehicle Milburn drove for an open air search, and the K-9 alerted to officers the evidence of drugs in the car.

The criminal complaint says officers performed a search and found several baggies containing heroin, two scales, and aluminum foil, which is consistent with the delivery of heroin.

Milburn alleged that all of the drugs found were in his possession and did not belong to the passenger in the vehicle.

Milburn has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.