St. Joseph’s unveils new mobile MRI unit with wider bore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - St. Joseph’s Hospital is expanding its MRI services by means of a new mobile unit.

It is officially ready for use after its ribbon-cutting earlier this week.

The unit’s bore provides upgraded image quality and is wider than most, reducing claustrophobia among its patients.

St. Joseph’s representatives say this new unit brings the hospital in line with technology used at large scale at WVU Medicine Hospitals, such as UHC and Ruby Memorial Hospital.

