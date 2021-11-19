Structures deemed unstable in Clarksburg could become landfills
Multiple structures deemed unstable by the City of Clarksburg could be replaced by landfills soon.
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple structures deemed unstable by the City of Clarksburg could be replaced by landfills soon.
City council is holding a special meeting Monday, Nov. 22 at 9:00 a.m. to consider a demolition bid.
The seven structures that could be demolished are the following:
- 15 Bailey Street
- 120 N. Chestnut Street
- 323 and 323 1/2 Ash Avenue
- 405 West Milford Street
- 449 S. Chestnut Street
- 742 E.B. Saunders Way
- 748 E.B. Saunders Way
Bidding for demolition began earlier this week.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.