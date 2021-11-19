Structures deemed unstable in Clarksburg could become landfills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple structures deemed unstable by the City of Clarksburg could be replaced by landfills soon.

City council is holding a special meeting Monday, Nov. 22 at 9:00 a.m. to consider a demolition bid.

The seven structures that could be demolished are the following:

15 Bailey Street

120 N. Chestnut Street

323 and 323 1/2 Ash Avenue

405 West Milford Street

449 S. Chestnut Street

742 E.B. Saunders Way

748 E.B. Saunders Way

Bidding for demolition began earlier this week.

