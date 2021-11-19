Advertisement

Structures deemed unstable in Clarksburg could become landfills

Multiple structures deemed unstable by the City of Clarksburg could be replaced by landfills soon.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple structures deemed unstable by the City of Clarksburg could be replaced by landfills soon.

City council is holding a special meeting Monday, Nov. 22 at 9:00 a.m. to consider a demolition bid.

The seven structures that could be demolished are the following:

  • 15 Bailey Street
  • 120 N. Chestnut Street
  • 323 and 323 1/2 Ash Avenue
  • 405 West Milford Street
  • 449 S. Chestnut Street
  • 742 E.B. Saunders Way
  • 748 E.B. Saunders Way

Bidding for demolition began earlier this week.

