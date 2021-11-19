Advertisement

WDTV’s top stories of the week

Check out some of our biggest stories of the week!
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Watch some of our biggest stories of the week. Check them out below!

Local ice cream staple closes after 24 years

A local ice cream staple closed its doors after nearly 24 years on Sunday.

Click here to read the news article.

Suspect in custody following Stonewood stabbing

A press release from the Harrison County’s Sherriff Office says that Dalton Richards has been apprehended in South Carolina following a stabbing in Stonewood on Sunday, November 14.

Click here to read the news article

Another medical cannabis dispensary opens in our area

Following the opening in Morgantown on November 12, another medical cannabis dispensary has opened up here in North Central West Virginia.

Click here to read the news article.

West Virginia sheriff accused of misconduct is retiring

A county sheriff in West Virginia who was being investigated for allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment is retiring.

Click here to read the news article.

Man Charged with Murder after Shooting in Elkins

A man has died after a suspected shooting in Elkins.

Click here to read the news article.

Victim ID’d in deadly single-vehicle accident in Upshur County

The victim in a single-vehicle accident in Upshur County on Monday has been identified.

Click here to read the news article.

First batch of pandemic EBT benefits expiring soon

Pandemic EBT benefits many West Virginians have been utilizing since March will be expiring soon.

Click here to read the news article.

Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

A woman said she discovered a small device on her car which may have been used by someone to track her location.

Click here to read the news article.

