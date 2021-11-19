Advertisement

Woman given suspended sentence in voter registration case

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been given a suspended sentence after pleading no contest to voter registration fraud and petit larceny, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

The case was brought after election officials flagged a suspicious online voter registration change of address request for a person who died in 2020, Warner said in a news release.

Elizabeth Durham of Kanawha County was originally charged with one count of computer fraud and four counts involving check fraud in a separate case, Warner said. She reached a plea agreement last week with prosecutors and received a 30-day sentence, which was suspended for six months of probation, the release said.

