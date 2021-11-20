8th Annual Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local crafters and vendors gathered at the Event Center at Brushy Fork for the Holly Jolly Christmas Craft and Vendor Show.

Many of the vendors were selling holiday-themed items.

Two of the vendors Joseph Hughes with Lynx Internet and Nadine Tenney with the Sugar Shack Bakery were glad to be part of this annual event.

“The reason we did this is we are small local business owners here in Buckhannon. We thought that the craft show is supporting local vendors, such as ourselves and many others,” Hughes explained.

Hughes and Tenney agreed that the craft show allowed residents to discover some local businesses they might not have known about.

