BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carole M. Short, 79, of Wolf Summit, passed away on Thursday evening, November 18, 2021, in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 30, 1942, a daughter of the late William Bailey Stump and Beulah Pauline (Stewart) Stump. On June 18, 1959, she married Warner C. “Punk” Short, who preceded her in death on March 31, 2009.She is survived by one son, Kevin Short and his wife Lisa of Wolf Summit; her son-in-law, Frank Loughery, Fairmont; and two grandchildren, Eric McCandless and Kyle McCandless and his girlfriend Alayna Wescloski of Shinnston; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Katie McCandless, and Marley Kay Short; and a sister, Libby Palmer of Flemington.She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shari Loughery and grandson, Cory Short.Carole was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1960. She retired from Dominion Transmission and worked a few years at Infocision. She was a member and had served as an officer of the Harrison County Professional Secretary Association. She was the former Treasurer of Wolf Summit United Methodist Church. Condolences for the Short family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, with Reverend Dan Cope presiding. Interment will follow at the Marshville Baptist Church Cemetery.

