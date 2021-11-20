BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harold Stanford (Stan) Yost, a child of God, departed this life at Ruby Memorial Hospital on November 18, 2021. He was born in New Martinsville, WV, on July 24, 1939, a son of the late Harold Fielding Yost and Nellie Virginia Cline Yost.Stan attended Paden City schools. Upon graduation from Paden City High School in 1957, he enrolled in West Virginia University, majoring in Business Administration and Accounting. His outstanding work ethic was honed during his high school and college years. After high school classes and on weekends, Stan worked in his family’s business in New Martinsville. His wages were deposited in a fund for his college education. To defray college expenses, Stan worked as a waiter in his future wife’s sorority house. During summer breaks he was employed in various positions by the local industrial plants and continued to help in the family business. Further, during his term as WVU Student Body Treasurer, he helped revamp the student body budget. Stan was a proud member of the WVU Army ROTC program. He graduated with the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Spring of 1961 and deferred enlistment to enter Law School.In 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Calantha Anne Harris. Also in 1961, Stan enrolled in WVU Law School where he was a member of the Moot Court Team that competed nationally. Graduating in the Spring of 1964, Stan spent the summer working in the office of a prominent Fairmont attorney. In the Fall of 1964, he, his wife and small daughter travelled to Fort Benning Georgia to begin his obligation to the United States Army. He graduated from the Judge Advocate General’s School in Charlottesville, VA, in February 1965. His first duty assignment was at the U.S. Army Claims Division in Mannheim, West Germany. After a year in Mannheim, Stan spent the remainder of his 4-year tour at Headquarters Fifth Corps in Frankfurt, Germany. During those years, his son Brian was born in Heidelberg. Stan and his family were able to engage in extensive European travel, including a trip to Communist-controlled East Berlin.Stan was transferred to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington DC where then-Major Harold S. Yost was the Chief Judge Advocate. It was at Walter Reed that son Michael was born.Stan retired from the Army and joined the Law Firm of Steptoe and Johnson in Clarksburg. Later, he established his private practice, first in Clarksburg and then in Bridgeport. He continued in private practice for the remainder of his fifty years as an attorney. During that time, he served as Bridgeport Municipal Judge for many years and as a consultant and Judge for the WVU Moot Court Team.Stan was an excellent tenor singer and used his talents over the years to glorify God. At a very young age, he competed at the Wheeling Jamboree and was offered a music contract. He also was a member of the Coon’s Run Homecoming Choir under the direction of his good friend, Edgar Southern.A consummate story teller, Stan never passed up on good conversation. He enjoyed helping other people, listening to their stories and adding his own commentary. His office was always enlivened with good repartee. Stan had an unforgettable smile along with a great sense of humor.Stan was extremely passionate and devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. Their welfare was always a priority to him. He was also a loyal Christian, and served as elder for many years at the Meadowbrook Church of Christ.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold Fielding Yost and Nellie Virginia Cline Yost, and a brother and sister-in-law Jerry Lee Yost and Christine Morris Yost, along with several nephews and cousins.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Calantha Anne (nee Harris); daughter Calantha Kaye Palmer and her husband Jeff; son Harold Brian Yost and wife Carolyn; and son Michael S. Yost. Grandchildren: Thomas Jeffrey Palmer, Calantha Nicole Palmer, Sarah Kaye Palmer, and Harold Hunter Yost with several nephews and cousins.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to Chestnut Mountain Ranch, 244 Ponds Road, Morgantown, WV 26508; or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37220-1180.Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 10 a.m – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, where services will be held at 11 a.m. A committal service and interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Northview Cemetery, New Martinsville, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded.Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

