Lewis County 4-H holds ribbon-cutting for their new youth center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County 4-H Foundation held a ribbon-cutting for their new youth center in Jane Lew.

The project had been in the works for years and finally opened for 4-H groups in the area to meet and hold various activities.

Also on the property was a soccer field used by Lewis County Youth Soccer in partnership with 4-H.

One of the founding members of the organization Clara Mae Spray told the crowd she was happy to see this dream come to life.

“I wish I could do more. God love you, God bless you, and I’m so thankful for the soccer league and 4-H,” she said.

Any 4-H group that wants to use the facility needs to sign up in advance.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.