Local author shares her writing journey with the community

Local author holds Q&A at a local library.
Local author holds Q&A at a local library.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local author Tara Wine-Queen held an event at the Louis Bennett Public Library to talk about her journey as a writer.

Wine-Queen was the author of Tenderness and Troubling Times and The Baby Losers Club which, were both a collection of short stories inspired by life experiences.

She said that being an author has had its challenges especially, growing on social media to publicize her work.

However, over time she had discovered the importance of sharing online.

“I think as a writer, you have the idea you’re going to create something brilliant, and then that’s going to be out in the world. Once someone sees that, you create something brilliant. They’re going to tap on you,” Wine-Queen explained.

Her advice to other writers was to put themselves out there and share their stories with the world.

