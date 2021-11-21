A group in Buckhannon kicks off the holiday season giving back to others

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Buckhannon community kicked off the holiday season by giving back to others.

In 2016, Heather Schneider and her friends discovered the Really Really Free Market mission after reading a book. This was a movement where a community held an event to give away some of the things they no longer needed or wanted at no cost.

The group worked with the city to bring the Really Really Free Market to Jawbone Park in Buckhannon.

“A few people were really tenacious about digging in, researching, and finding out how to make the thing happen. While being okay and comfortable starting small,” Schneider explained.

She said the group held some small in-person markets that eventually expanded on their Facebook group. That was where they promoted their events.

However, that page turned into something bigger than Schneider and her friends imagined.

“People started giving and receiving every day of the year through the Really Really Free Market social media page,” she said.

Community members started using the page as a reference point to find things they may need throughout the year instead of waiting for the group in person markets.

Schneider added their fall market had been important as the winter holidays approached, as many people struggle financially during this time of year.

“Sometimes they can find something here they can give away or find something that they need themselves, and it feels really good to be a part of a mutual aid event like this,” she added.

