Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | November 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Today saw mostly cloudy skies, but we got a few peeks of sun here and there. The low temperatures this morning dipped into the low 20s and even as far down as the teens for some of the mountains, but the highs jumped to the low 50s, which is about average for this time of year. Tomorrow’s high will also reach the low 50s, but cooler air behind the cold front passing early Monday morning will have Monday and Tuesday’s high temperatures struggling to reach the 40s. Ahead of this cold front is a band of rain, and that will enter our area Sunday afternoon and last through late Monday morning. High pressure will keep skies mostly clear Monday evening through Wednesday evening, making holiday travel a little easier. Clouds will start to build overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, so Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy, but with highs in the low 50s, it will still be an overall pleasant holiday. Another cold front will move through early Friday morning, bringing our next chance of showers.

Tonight: Cloudy conditions persisting. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Clouds giving way to afternoon and evening showers. High: 53

Monday: Showers ending by midday, then decreasing clouds. High: 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 40

