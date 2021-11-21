Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | November 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today saw overcast skies throughout much of the day, but rain moved in by the early evening. These rain showers will continue throughout the night, but taper off by Monday morning, leaving the rest of the day to enjoy partly cloudy skies. Cooler air behind the front will keep Monday and Tuesday’s high temperatures in the low 40s. High pressure moving over the state will allow for mostly clear skies Monday evening through Wednesday evening, which will ultimately cause Tuesday and Wednesday’s morning temperatures to dip into the low 20s, or into the teens for the higher elevations. Seasonable temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 50s. Thanksgiving will be a mostly cloudy day, and rain will enter the state later in the evening. That rain will continue overnight, but end by early Friday morning. Friday’s high will only be in the mid-30s, but temperatures will gradually increase over the weekend.

Tonight: Showers, ending by the early morning. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and cool. High: 41

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 53

