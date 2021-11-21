WVU forces Texas into longest losing streak since 1956

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has managed to keep themselves in bowl game eligibility after defeating the Longhorns 31-23 this afternoon.

The victory has forced Texas into the longest losing streak, six consecutive games since 1956 and has ended the Longhorns bowl game potential.

WVU did what Neal Brown has been preaching all season - played quality football. With minimal mistakes compared to previous weeks and the offense and defense both working, the Mountaineers were able to strike first and hold a lead the entire game.

The Mountaineers are on the road next week at Kansas for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

