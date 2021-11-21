Advertisement

WVU forces Texas into longest losing streak since 1956

Mountaineers win over Longhorns 31-23
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has managed to keep themselves in bowl game eligibility after defeating the Longhorns 31-23 this afternoon.

The victory has forced Texas into the longest losing streak, six consecutive games since 1956 and has ended the Longhorns bowl game potential.

WVU did what Neal Brown has been preaching all season - played quality football. With minimal mistakes compared to previous weeks and the offense and defense both working, the Mountaineers were able to strike first and hold a lead the entire game.

The Mountaineers are on the road next week at Kansas for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Leggett
Man arrested on sexual assault and child pornography charges
A man has died after a suspected shooting in Elkins.
Man Charged with Murder after Shooting in Elkins
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Thomas (Left) and Cunningham (Right)
2 arrested in Harrison County on drug charges
Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Friday Football: State quarterfinals
West Virginia High School Football: State Quarterfinals
Ritchie County football
No. 4 Ritchie County looking to prove what they couldn’t last season
Doddridge County football
No. 2 Doddridge County ready for another challenge against No. 7 James Monroe
Gavin Blair
Chatham baseball welcomes Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair